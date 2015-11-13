Wilmots: Belgium will play dominating football

Marc Wilmots wants Belgium to play some attractive and dominating football against Italy when the two nations meet in an international friendly.

Belgium, who made the quarter-finals of the 2014 World Cup, are currently the number one ranked team in the world and begin their preparations for Euro 2016 with a fixture at home to Italy in Brussels on Friday.

Despite it being a friendly, Belgium coach Wilmots is relishing the test against of the world's best teams.

"When you play against such great nation I have no need to motivate my players," Wilmots said. "Everybody wants to play, but for me, I want to see a lot of people.

"I prefer to play against a great team. As a player it was the same. The players are greatly motivated to play those games.

"We play at home so we will play some football. We'll play dominating football. We'll make the players play that way. But I'll try to have a balanced team like always."

Belgium - in the midst of a four-game winning streak - host Italy in the first of two friendlies during the international break, with the visit of European champions Spain to following on November 17.

"I am happy that we are playing against Italy and Spain, as it's better than facing smaller teams," added Belgium attacker Kevin De Bruyne.

"We can play our best against top level sides and can be judged more accurately. It's a more important test.

"There are many great players in the Belgium squad and the youngsters coming up are very strong too. Everyone is playing well at club level, so in the end the Coach has to make his decisions."