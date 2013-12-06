Wilmots: No world-class foes in Belgium's group

Belgium will make a first appearance at football's premier tournament since 2002, after breezing through their qualification campaign without losing a game.

Wilmots' men have emerged as one of the outsiders for glory in Brazil, and were handed a favourable draw on Friday alongside Algeria, Russia and South Korea.

While the Belgium head coach refuses to label qualification an easy task, he is confident the team can progress.

"It's an interesting group," said Wilmots. "There are no world-class players within our opponents.

"I'm not saying it will be an easy group, but our first objective to reach the round of 16 is still the same."

Belgium captain Vincent Kompany believes his side will have no excuses should they fail to reach the last 16.

"(It is) interesting but also treacherous," he told Sportwereld. "We can not hide. The next round is a must."

Striker Romelu Lukaku, who is currently on loan at Premier League outfit Everton from Chelsea, echoed Kompany's sentiments.

"This is a good draw for us," added Lukaku. "The second round is a must for us, especially with the quality we have. Hopefully we can close the group stage with nine (points) from nine.

"Then we will have confidence to reach the quarter-finals."