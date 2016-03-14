Wilmots says Benteke 'full of doubt' with Euro 2016 looming

Christian Benteke's below-par maiden campaign at Liverpool could cost him a spot at Euro 2016 after Belgium boss Marc Wilmots claimed the striker is "full of doubt".

Benteke is Liverpool's second highest scorer this season, but his return of eight goals in 33 games has done little to repay the reported £32.5million spent to bring him to Anfield from Aston Villa.

His compatriot Romelu Lukaku is joint second in the Premier League's scoring charts with 18 strikes to his name, while only Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani have scored more than Marseille striker Michy Batshuayi's 13 Ligue 1 goals this term.

Perhaps even more worrying for Benteke, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has shown a recent preference for Belgium youngster Divock Origi in his starting XI.

The former Lille forward started this month's wins over Manchester City and Crystal Palace, a game that Benteke sealed with a late penalty, while the former Villa man's last start came at West Ham in early February.

And Wilmots told Het Nieuwsblad: "It's difficult. Klopp arrived at Liverpool and has made his choice. Now, Christian Benteke is full of doubt.

"It's a shame for Benteke, but he still has time to show what he can do at Liverpool. He already missed the World Cup due to injury, missing the Euro would be painful for him.

"I will choose according to the profiles, not in the form of the last two months or anything like this.

"Batshuayi is a goalscorer, a player of the 18-yard box. Benteke is better with his head and in combinations. Lukaku is strong and fast."