Wilmots wanted friendly in Brussels to go ahead

Belgium coach Marc Wilmots wanted his side's friendly against Portugal in Brussels to go ahead despite Tuesday's terror attacks.

The fixture, scheduled to take place at the King Baudouin Stadium, was cancelled after bomb attacks on the airport and metro system in the Belgian capital left at least 31 people dead and 270 more injured.

Instead, the game will now be contested in Leiria after Portuguese officials offered to host the international friendly.

But Wilmots was left disappointed the game did not go ahead as planned, believing it would have been a show of solidarity if it took place in Brussels.

"I wanted to play in Brussels, at home, because I am against fear," the 47-year-old said.

"We have to continue to live our lives. But I respect the decisions taken by the authorities.

"Me, I wanted to play here to show them [the terrorists] that even if the terrible events, which shook the country, that life goes on for the majority of people.

"That we are not scared and we will not change the way we conduct our lives. This is my opinion."