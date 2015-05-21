Wilshere happy with position

Jack Wilshere had no complaints with being asked to play from the right against Sunderland in his first Arsenal start for six months.

Having shaken off the ankle injury he picked up in November to make three substitute appearances in the Premier League, the England midfielder returned to Arsene Wenger's first XI for Wednesday's 0-0 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

Yet with Santi Cazorla and Aaron Ramsey selected as the central midfield pairing, Wilshere initially took up a wider position, albeit one he regularly drifted infield from as the game progressed.

The 23-year-old said: "It's different. I have been playing in a defensive role for England, and in a more attacking central role for Arsenal.

"It is always good when you can play a number of positions, it gives the manager options and if someone is playing well in one position he knows you can fill in somewhere else. So I am happy."

Wilshere conceded he had been desperate to feature from the start after his recent cameos off the bench.

"I enjoyed it. I have come on in three games so I was getting a little bit frustrated as I wanted to play but I am thankful for the boss playing me," he added.

"I was getting tired towards the 70th minute and the boss brought me off. But it felt good.

"I am a footballer at the end of the day, I want to get on the pitch and show what I can do.

"But I understand that the team were playing well so I had to be patient. I came off the bench and thought I did well. I was lucky enough to start here."

Wednesday's result ensured Sunderland secured their Premier League status for another season and a gracious Wilshere said: "Fair play to Sunderland, they came here to do a job and they needed a point and they did it.

"They are a big club and they deserve to be in the Premier League and I am happy for them."