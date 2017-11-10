Wilshere isn't a number 10 – Southgate questions Wenger

England manager Gareth Southgate believes Jack Wilshere is being played out of position at Arsenal.

Wilshere, 25, was left out of the England squad for upcoming friendlies against Germany and Brazil having played just 25 minutes in the Premier League.

The midfielder, who has been hampered by injuries throughout his career, has played more regularly in cup competitions.

However, Southgate questioned how the 34-time international was being used by Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

"Jack played as a number 10 all of last season on loan at Bournemouth," Southgate said.

"That is not the way we are playing. When we have played with a 10, we have had Dele [Alli] and [Adam] Lallana, but we are not playing with a 10 tomorrow.

"I don't think Jack is a 10. I think he is a deeper player, but he is not playing deeper. You'd have to ask Arsene why that was.

"But I want to be clear – I really like Jack Wilshere as a player. I think he is a talent and I really respect him as an individual. And I'm hoping that we are in a position in March where we can pick him."

Last season marked the first time since 2013-14 that Wilshere made at least 20 league appearances in a campaign as he played 27 games for Bournemouth.