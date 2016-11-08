Wilshere 'nearly' fell out of love with football

Bournemouth midfielder Jack Wilshere almost fell out of love with the game during his recovery from injury last season.

Wilshere, 24, has earned an England recall after impressing at Dean Court, on loan from Arsenal.

The midfielder's injury-riddled career continued last season. He made only three appearances in 2015-16 due to a broken leg.

"It was difficult at times. I was injured and it wasn't as if it was my first injury," Wilshere said.

"I nearly did [fall out of love with the game]. The injury last season was the hardest to take mentally, because I have been through a lot.

"I missed the fight of the Premier League, being involved in all the big games and making a difference for a team and I wanted to feel that again and almost fall back in love with the game again."

Wilshere's career has changed for the better at Bournemouth, making eight Premier League appearances so far this season.

The 34-time England international knows he may have to consider his future if he cannot break into the team at Arsenal once his season-long loan ends.

"It is a difficult one because I love Arsenal and I've had great times there," Wilshere said.

"If I go back and I'm still not playing then of course I will have to think about things but at the moment I'm concentrating on Bournemouth.

"I want to put myself in a position where I go back next year and I'm a better player. I'm fitter, I've proved to people I can play week in and week out and I'm ready for the challenge."