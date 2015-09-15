Wilshere ruled out for three months in fresh injury blow

Jack Wilshere is facing another three months out of action after Arsenal announced he is to undergo surgery on a fracture to his left fibula.

Arsene Wenger said last week that the 23-year-old midfielder had suffered a setback in his scheduled recovery from the injury - which he initially suffered in pre-season - but the news is now worse than first feared.

"Due to a slow healing response from a fracture suffered in August, the club can confirm that Jack Wilshere is to undergo an operation to his left fibula," read the Premier League side's statement.

"The decision to intervene has been taken quickly after regular reviews by specialists, who feel that Jack’s scans show that the healing process is not progressing as well as expected.

"Jack will have surgery in London in the forthcoming days. This will involve inserting a small plate in his left fibula. Jack is likely to be out for approximately three months.

"Everyone at the club wishes Jack well with his rehabilitation."

After a string of fitness setbacks over recent years, Wilshere has only been able to make 48 Premier League starts in the last four seasons.

The Gunners will now hope to have him back ahead of the busy festive period of fixtures.