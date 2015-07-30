Wilson agrees Bournemouth extension

Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson has committed his future to the Premier League new boys by signing a new contract until 2019.

The 23-year-old scored 20 goals last season as Eddie Howe's team surprised many by winning the Championship.

"I signed [from Coventry City] thinking we would get to the Premier League in the next few years and we did it in the first season,"Wilson told Bournemouth's official website.

"There's no reason, at this moment in time, why anyone would want to leave because we are in the Premier League and have a great manager, who is young and wants to be successful.

"We have a great squad here, so we have all the key components to be successful in the Premier League and hopefully we can achieve that.

"Playing in the Premier League is all I have ever dreamed of. I'm more than happy here."