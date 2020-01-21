Wilson joins Aberdeen injured list ahead of Motherwell game

James Wilson has become the latest addition to Derek McInnes’ Aberdeen casualty list.

The former Manchester United striker is picked up a knee injury and will now join Craig Bryson (ankle), Greg Leigh (shin), Scott Wright (knee) and Zak Vyner (shoulder) on the sidelines for the Pittodrie clash with Motherwell.

However, Lewis Ferguson will be available again after serving a one-match ban against Dumbarton on Saturday.

Motherwell winger Jermaine Hylton is a doubt after going off early against Dundee on Saturday because of illness.

Barry Maguire and Jamie Semple are also doubts after picking up knocks.

Charles Dunne (groin) and David Turnbull (knee) remain out.

Aberdeen provisional squad: Lewis, Logan, Considine, McKenna, Taylor, Devlin, Gallagher, Hedges, Anderson, Ferguson, D Campbell, McGinn, Ojo, McLennan, McGeouch, Cosgrove, Gleeson, Ferguson, Main, Cerny.

Motherwell provisional squad: Gillespie, Tait, Carroll, Grimshaw, Mugabi, Hartley, Gallagher, Donnelly, O’Hara Polworth, Campbell, Seedorf, Long, Ndjoli, Scott, Manzinga, Ilic, Carson.