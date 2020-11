AFC Wimbledon’s near 30-year exile from Plough Lane ended on Tuesday night when they hosted Doncaster at the Sky Bet League One club’s newly-completed home stadium.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at some memorable images from the old ground in south London.

Dickie Guy, now president of AFC Wimbledon, chalked up his 500th appearance for then Southern League champions in an FA Cup first-round tie against Woking in 1976 (PA Archive)

Forward John Fashanu, centre, became a key man for the ‘Crazy Gang’ (Adam Butler/PA)

Defender Lawrie Sanchez scored the goal which helped Wimbledon win the FA Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley in 1988 – and also made plenty of key interventions at the other end of the pitch (Adam Butler/PA Archive)

Alan Smith was on target as Arsenal ran out 5-1 winners at Plough Lane in August 1988 (Fiona Hanson/PA Archive)

Glenn Hoddle was one of the many midfielders to go head-to-head against Wimbledon’s Dennis Wise, right (PA Archive)

Gary Mabbutt was another Tottenham player to try to shackle Wise when they met in the quarter-finals of the 1987 FA Cup (PA Archive)

Wise, who went on to play for Hoddle after joining Chelsea in 1990, also weighed in with the odd goal or two – here scoring against Sheffield Wednesday and future Northern Ireland manager Nigel Worthington (PA Archive)