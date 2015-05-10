Wolfsburg confirm Kruse capture

Wolfsburg have confirmed they will sign Borussia Monchengladbach forward Max Kruse at the end of the campaign.

Kruse has agreed a four-year-deal with Wolfsburg, who are set to compete in the UEFA Champions League next season after impressing in the Bundesliga this term.

The 11-cap Germany attacker has scored 13 goals in 2014-15 for a Gladbach team on the verge of securing Champions League football themselves.

"I am looking forward to be able to take the next step in my career with Wolfsburg," Kruse told Wolfsburg's official website.

"After very good talks with [sporting director] Klaus Allofs and [head coach] Dieter Hecking it was clear to me that I wanted to move to Wolfsburg because the style of play suits me and the squad has a great quality.

"My whole focus now is the last two competitive games with Borussia Monchengladbach then, after the summer break, I want to contribute to a successful future for Wolfsburg."

Wolfsburg had been tracking Kruse for some time, as they look to bolster a forward line that has been over-reliant on Bas Dost this term.

The Dutchman has scored 15 goals in as many Bundesliga starts, but Ivica Olic was sold in January after scoring five in 14 outings and former Arsenal forward Nicklas Bendtner has just one strike to his name this term.