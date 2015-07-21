Wolfsburg issue warning to Bendtner over fitness

Nicklas Bendtner has been warned by Wolfsburg to improve his fitness or find a new club.

The Denmark international moved to the Bundesliga club in August 2014 after being released by Arsenal, but the striker managed just one goal in 18 league appearances last term.

Bendtner's chances of first-team football next season have been further limited with Max Kruse arriving from Borussia Monchengladbach, while Bas Dost netted 16 league goals in 2014-15.

The 27-year-old has now been told by director of sport Klaus Allofs that he must do more to earn his place at the Volkswagen Arena.

"The demands on a footballer in Germany are different to in England or in Denmark," Allofs told Sport Bild magazine.

"If anybody wants to play for us then they can follow us. Anybody who doesn't want to do that and does not get in line has no place at this club."

Bendtner has been working on an individual training programme, with head coach Dieter Hecking adding: "I hope he realises this is good for him. He can really do with this to get better."

Back in April, Bendtner was dropped for a fixture against Schalke after turning up late to training.