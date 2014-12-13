Wolfsburg set to sign Zhang from Beijing

Zhang played in all but one of Beijing's CSL games in 2014, scoring six goals as the capital club finished second behind Guangzhou Evergrande.

Wolfsburg director of sport Klaus Allofs is confident the 23-year-old can make an impact in Germany, with his arrival set to be officially confirmed next week.

"There are now just some finer details to be clarified. We are confident about completing the signing of Zhang Xizhe and to be able to present him as a new signing next week," Allofs told Wolfsburg's official website.

"He is a young player with the potential to develop.

"Although the leap from China to the Bundesliga is a significant one, we believe he can make it.

"We will, of course, give him the time he needs to do so."

Wolfsburg currently sit second in the Bundesliga, seven points behind leaders Bayern Munich.