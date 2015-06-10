Wolfsburg to start DFB Pokal defence in Stuttgart

Recently crowned DFB Pokal champions Wolfsburg will begin the defence of their title away to Stuttgarter Kickers, just over two months after lifting the trophy.

The German Football Association (DFB) completed the draw for the first round of the 2015-16 DFB Pokal on Wednesday with Stuttgarter Kickers being awarded the honour of taking on the title-holders.

The first round is scheduled to be held from August 7-10.

The Kickers finished fourth in Germany's 3. Liga in 2014-15 but were eliminated in the first round of last season's DFB Pokal by eventual finalists Borussia Dortmund.

Wolfsburg defeated Dortmund 3-1 in Berlin on May 30 to claim their first title since being crowned Bundesliga champions in 2008-09.

Dortmund will travel to another third-tier club - Chemnitzer FC - who defeated Mainz 5-4 on penalties in the first round last season, after the match finished 5-5 following extra time.

Chemnitzer were then knocked out by Werder Bremen.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will travel to fifth-tier club FC Nottingen.

Bayern exited in the semi-finals in 2014-15 after losing to Dortmund on penalties, while the other semi-finalist from last term - Arminia Bielefeld - will start their new cup campaign against Hertha Berlin.

Schalke will visit MSV Duisburg in a Ruhr derby, while Rot-Weiss Essen will also take on a local rival in Fortuna Dusseldorf and Karlsruher - who just missed out on promotion to the Bundesliga earlier this month - will travel an hour south to face fifth-tier SSV Reutlingen.