Wolfsburg striker Olic mulling Stoke offer

By

Wolfsburg striker Ivica Olic says he is considering an offer to move to Stoke City at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old has been offered a contract extension at the Bundesliga outfit, but claims to also be in touch with Stoke regarding a potential switch to the Premier League.

Wolfsburg sit fifth in the German top flight, two points off a UEFA Champions League qualifying berth, but Olic remains undecided about whether he will remain at the Volkswagen Arena.

"Wolfsburg have offered me a new contract which is for one year and then another optional year," the Croatian is quoted as saying by Jutarni.

"The money is great but I haven't made a decision yet.

"I have also got an offer from Stoke. I talked with the manager and the president of the club and I saw that they really want me.

"I must admit, playing another year against the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United sounds good to me.

"So I will stay at Wolfsburg or I will move to Stoke.

"But at the moment I don't know which. Maybe there will be other offers.

"I'm calm at the moment and soon I will make a decision."