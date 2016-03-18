Wolfsburg will give everything to upset Real Madrid - Hecking

Wolfsburg boss Dieter Hecking has promised his side "will give everything" to upset Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Bundesliga side overcame Gent in the last 16 and were rewarded with a clash with the 2014 winners in Friday's last-eight draw in Nyon.

Madrid are favourites to progress to the semi-finals once again but, rather than consider the prospect daunting, Hecking says the task of facing Zinedine Zidane's side is one that his players must embrace.

"We have the opportunity to show our ability on the biggest stage against one of the best teams in Europe, and we want to grasp that chance with everything we've got," he told Sky.

"I either wanted to have Benfica or Real. You always have a little chance - and we want to take it. We will give everything. For the fans and the club it's a great draw."

Madrid director Emilio Butragueno believes Wolfsburg will be especially motivated for their first Champions League quarter-final and claims there are no favourites at this stage of the tournament.

"When you're in the quarter-finals you know you're going to get a tough opponent," he said. "They're a German outfit here [in the last eight] for the first time in their history, which means they'll have extra motivation and we must prepare for the tie very, very well.

"We need to use the quality that our players have to get a good result in Germany before playing in front of our fans. They're a very dangerous side. In this tie there's no favourites. Hopefully our squad will be fully fit. We know that in a Champions League knockout tie all small details count."