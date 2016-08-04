Wollongong Wolves offer Ronaldinho 'one-match platform'

Ronaldinho has received an offer to play a guest match for Wollongong Wolves as he bids to win an A-League contract, according to a director for the Australian side.

The former Brazil star, 36, last played for Fluminense in 2015 but is reportedly keen to continue his career when the new A-League season gets under way in October.

The Wolves – who play in the second-tier National Premier League - are not in a position to hand Ronaldinho a permanent deal, but director Dean Merola confirmed they have submitted an offer for the playmaker to play in their FFA Cup match against Sydney on August 10.

That would give Ronaldinho the opportunity to prove he still has the required quality as A-League clubs ponder signing him.

"We can confirm we have put in an offer," Merola told Outside90.

"We know he is interested in coming to the A-League as a marquee. We are willing to put him on a platform to show his wares and deadline for a response is tomorrow [Friday].

"Fingers crossed, it would be a big coup for Wollongong!"

Ronaldinho, who formerly played for Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and AC Milan, won the last of his 97 Brazil caps in 2013.