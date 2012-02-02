Wolves challenge excites Bassong

The Cameroon international secured a loan move away from White Hart Lane on transfer deadline day having made just eight appearances under Harry Redknapp this season.

Having joined the North London outfit in 2009, the 25-year-old found himself low down the pecking order, with the likes of Younes Kaboul and Ledley King preferred to the former Newcastle United man this season.

However, the opportunity to play first-team football with Wolves convinced Bassong to secure a switch to Mick McCarthy’s side for the remainder of the campaign.

"I've been chatting with the manager and chairman at Tottenham to see how things stood and whether I would be coming out on loan," he said.

"I think it is a very good move for me.

"There are some very good players at Tottenham and they are having a fantastic season, but I just want to try and play football and I am hoping this will be a good place for me to do that.



"Of course, it's a different challenge to Spurs, the different end of the table, but I know that there is a challenge ahead and I wanted to be a part of it.

"I am sure there is enough quality in the dressing room to stay up. You only stay in the Premier League if you deserve to and, if we do everything properly, then I think we will do it."

