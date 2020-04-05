Wolves forward Leonardo Campana on the mend after battling coronavirus

Wolves forward Leonardo Campana has revealed he and his entire family have battled coronavirus.

The 19-year-old is recovering at home while the squad is off after the pandemic forced the postponement of all elite football in the UK.

Campana was on lockdown with his family in Wolverhampton but confirmed he is improving.

He said: “I was diagnosed two or three weeks ago. Thank God, I’m feeling fine today. I guess that all my family got the virus since we were all together in my house.

A photo posted by on

“First one to get sick was my brother, then my mum, and then me. My dad and my sisters were also with us.

“I spoke to the club doctor and he told us to keep calm and to stay at home for two weeks. We did it for 16 days and then my dad and my sisters got the all clear to go back to Ecuador.

“My mum was also fine, she was supposed to go back too, but then they cancelled her flight, so I guess she’s going to stay here with my brother and me for another month or so.”

Campana is yet to make his Wolves debut after arriving from Barcelona SC in January and the Ecuador international is trying to stay positive during the enforced break.

“When I tested positive with COVID-19, I had to stay at home for 16 days already. It was tough but not the hardest thing I’ve done,” he told an Instagram Q&A.

“Now the club has organised a complex training schedule where we go to the training grounds one by one. So I usually get there by 11am, and then I just go home, so we don’t have contact with other players.

“At home, I spend time helping my mum in the kitchen and playing Playstation against my brother. If I’m honest, I always beat him.”