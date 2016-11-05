Wolves hire Lambert to replace Zenga

Wolves have appointed Paul Lambert as their new head coach after sacking Walter Zenga last month.

The 47-year-old ex-Norwich City, Aston Villa and Blackburn Rovers boss arrives at Molineux with the club 19th in the Championship and winless in seven games following a 3-2 defeat to Derby County on Saturday.

Zenga was appointed in July by new Wolves owners Fosun International but departed after just 14 games in charge.

Club director Jeff Shi said: “Ourselves and Paul share the same vision and the same mission, to achieve promotion from the Championship as soon as possible, and then aim for a higher goal in the Premier League."