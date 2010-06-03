Wolves recruit Van Damme

The 26-year-old, who spent two seasons at Southampton from 2004-06, has penned a three-year deal at Molineux with an option for a further 12 months and becomes Mick McCarthy’s first summer signing.

"Jelle is a player we've been watching for a long time and I'm delighted we've signed him," the Wolves boss told the club’s official website.

"He is a versatile defender who can play in several different positions and also boasts Champions League experience with Anderlecht and 22 international caps with Belgium.

"Playing in the Premier League is going to be a new challenge but from talking to him it's one he is clearly looking forward to and relishing.

"There were other clubs who were keen to sign him but we were able to get in early and register our interest and get the deal done.

"It's also a big advantage that he will be able to come in and spend all pre-season training with the squad and hopefully that will give him plenty of time to get settled in.

"He's older and more experienced than the last time he played in the Premier League and I'm looking forward to working with him.''

The left-footed defender, who is comfortable at full-back or at centre-back, admitted he is relishing to the challenge of Premier League football.

"I came to the last game of the season against Sunderland and you can only be excited about joining Wolves after experiencing that," he said.

"What am I looking forward to about the Premier League? Everything. England is so much about football, you see with the people and the supporters just how much it means to them and I am really looking forward to it.

"It's great to have everything sorted out at last."

By Dan Ross

