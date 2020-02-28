Wolves wing-back Oskar Burr signs new three-and-a-half-year contract

Wolves wing-back Oskar Buur has signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract with the club.

The 21-year-old Dane has agreed a deal until the summer of 2023 on the back of being integrated into the first team. Last week, boss Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed Buur is now a permanent member of his squad.

Buur had largely been part of the under-23 team since joining Wolves in 2017 from Brabrand IF.

He told the club’s official website: “I’m really pleased to have signed a new contract and to be part of the first-team. I’ve been with the group for a while but now I get to train with them every day, so I’m really pleased.

“It’s a great time to be a Wolves player at the moment, so I’m really happy to be part of the club over the next couple of years. I’m looking forwards to it and whatever happens will happen.

“I’m happy that my future is sorted out now, as when your contract is running out it does give you a bit of uncertainty, but I wanted to stay here, so this contract is only a good thing for me.”

His one league appearance for the club was during the 2017-18 Sky Bet Championship title-winning season, scoring as a substitute in a 2-2 draw with Hull.

This season, Buur featured in the Europa League, also as a sub, in December’s 4-0 group stage win against Besiktas at Molineux.