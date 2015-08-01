Wood and Mowatt condemn Everton to friendly defeat

Second-half goals from Alex Mowatt and Chris Wood helped secure Leeds United a 2-0 friendly victory over Everton at Elland Road.

Mowatt fired the Championship side in front after 57 minutes following good approach work from Sam Byram, before £2million close-season signing Wood made the game safe with a deflected 25-yard strike nine minutes from time.

Uwe Rosler's men were good value for their win having created the better opportunities throughout against their Premier League opponents.

Everton boss Roberto Martinez, meanwhile, selected several of the club's up-and-coming youngsters in his starting XI, but will be disappointed by what was a largely lethargic and toothless display from the visitors.

Highly-rated Everton teenager Kieran Dowell squandered the first chance of the game, firing straight at Marco Silvestri having been teed up by James McCarthy, but for the rest of the half, it was the hosts who looked the more likely to break the deadlock.

Wood tested Joel Robles in the Everton goal with a long-range effort on seven minutes and the New Zealand international also had an effort ruled out for offside shortly before the break.

There was no let-off for the men from Merseyside early in the second half, however, as Byram created the opening and Mowatt calmly beat Robles from close range.

And although there was a touch of fortune about Wood's late strike, it was no more than the hard-working hosts deserved.