World Cup 2018: The qualifying draw in full

Nations from the remaining five confederations learned their route to Russia 2018 on Saturday as the World Cup qualifying draw was completed in St Petersburg.

With qualifying in Asia already underway, world champions Germany were among the nations drawn during the ceremony.

World Cup 2018 qualifying draw in full:

UEFA (Final group stage)

Group A: Netherlands, France, Sweden, Bulgaria, Belarus, Luxembourg

Group B: Portugal, Switzerland, Hungary, Faroe Islands, Latvia, Andorra

Group C: Germany, Czech Republic, Northern Ireland, Norway, Azerbaijan, San Marino

Group D: Wales, Austria, Serbia, Republic of Ireland, Moldova, Georgia

Group E: Romania, Denmark, Poland, Montenegro, Armenia, Kazakhstan

Group F: England, Slovakia, Scotland, Slovenia, Lithuania, Malta

Group G: Spain, Italy, Albania, Israel, Macedonia, Liechtenstein

Group H: Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Greece, Estonia, Cyprus

Group I: Croatia, Iceland, Ukraine, Turkey, Finland

CONMEBOL (Final group stage)

Colombia, Chile, Paraguay, Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Venezuela, Bolivia, Peru, Uruguay.

The 10 CONMEBOL nations were drawn to determine the order of fixtures in South America's qualifying section. All sides face each other in a round-robin format.

CONCACAF (Fourth of five stages)

A: Honduras, Mexico, Curacao/El Salvador, Canada/Belize

B: Panama, Costa Rica, Granada/Haiti, Jamaica/Nicaragua

C: Trinidad and Tobago, USA, St Vincent and the Grenadines/Aruba, Antigua and Barbuda/Guatemala

OFC (Second of four stages)

Group A: Tahiti, New Caledonia, [Winner of round one from American Samoa, Cook Islands, Samoa, Tonga], Papua New Guinea,

Group B: New Zealand, Solomon Islands, Fiji, Vanuatu

CAF (Second of three stages)

Somalia or Niger vs Cameroon, South Sudan or Mauritania vs Tunisia, Gambia or Namibia vs Guinea, Sao Tome e Principe or Ethiopia vs Congo, Chad or Sierra Leone vs Egypt, Comoros or Lesotho vs Ghana, Djibouti or Swaziland vs Nigeria, Eritrea or Botswana vs Mali, Seychelles or Burundi vs Congo DR, Liberia or Guinea-Bissau vs Ivory Coast, Central African Republic or Madagascar vs Senegal, Mauritius or Kenya vs Cape Verde Islands, Tanzania or Malawi vs Algeria, Sudan vs Zambia, Libya vs Rwanda, Morocco vs Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique vs Gabon, Benin vs Burkina Faso, Togo vs Uganda, Angola vs South Africa

Intercontinental play-offs

CONCACAF v AFC

OFC v CONMEBOL