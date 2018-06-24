World Cup 2018: Stalin's bunker, a space museum and Serbian specials in Samara

The space museum, Joseph Stalin's bunker and Serbia's spectacular winner were among the highlights from week one of Russia 2018 in Samara.

Aleksandar Kolarov's sensational free-kick earned his side a 1-0 Group E win over Costa Rica in the first World Cup game to be held at Samara Arena.

Denmark and Australia played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at the same venue four days later, while off the field there has been no shortage of colour, history and culture to take in.

Enjoy our recap of a busy few days in Samara, with our Twitter moment below:

World Cup 2018: Stalin's bunker and Serbian specials in Samara