World Cup: The 32 qualified teams
The field is set for the 2018 World Cup in Russia after Peru claimed the 32nd and final spot.
Peru became the final nation to qualify for the 2018 World Cup after a win over New Zealand on Wednesday.
The 32nd and final spot at Russia 2018 was secured by Peru, who beat the All Whites 2-0 in Lima.
It shapes as being a somewhat open showpiece tournament.
Germany, Brazil, France and Spain are sure to be among the favourites when the event begins on June 14.
The likes of Italy, Netherlands, Chile and the United States surprisingly missed out.
Here are the 32 teams set to line up at the 2018 World Cup:
1. Russia
2. Brazil
3. Iran
4. Japan
5. Mexico
6. Belgium
7. South Korea
8. Saudi Arabia
9. Germany
10. England
11. Spain
12. Nigeria
13. Costa Rica
14. Poland
15. Egypt
16. Iceland
17. Serbia
18. Portugal
19. France
20. Uruguay
21. Argentina
22. Colombia
23. Panama
24. Senegal
25. Morocco
26. Tunisia
27. Switzerland
28. Croatia
29. Sweden
30. Denmark
31. Australia
32. Peru
QUALIFIED!Congratulations, PeruThe party starts in Lima with Peru heading to their first for 36 years! November 16, 2017
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.