World Cup doubles in value

Cash4Gold, the world’s number 1 gold buyer direct from the public, have revealed that the World Cup trophy has almost doubled in value since the last World Cup.

The unprecedented rise in the price of gold has meant that the melt value of the coveted 18-carat gold trophy has gone from a cool £65,000 to an astonishing £126,500 since 2006.

The price of gold keeps hitting new heights and reached a record high of $1,250 an ounce on Friday. Some industry experts believe that rising inflation will push it higher so the trophy may be worth even more by the July 11 when it is held aloft by the winning team.

The FIFA World Cup trophy was commissioned for the 1974 tournament and designed by Italian artist Silvio Gazzaniga. It is made of solid 18-carat gold and was valued at £17,000 when it was created.

Whilst England may not be the favourite to win the tournament, Wayne Rooney must surely be in with a good chance of scooping the World Cup Golden Boot award.

“Football trophies are obviously of more than monetary worth to fans and teams”, said Jeff Aronson, CEO and Founder of Cash4Gold.

“And FIFA would probably have something to say if Fabio Capelllo sent in the trophy to Cash4Gold should England win! But for everyone else, Cash4Gold is a safe and easy option for those looking to turn any unwanted or broken gold, silver, or platinum items into cash.”

Melt value is the amount of actual precious metal contained in an item that can be extracted and recycled by a company such as Cash4Gold, and does not account for decorative, artistic or historic value.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook