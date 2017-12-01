World Cup draw in full: England get Belgium – and avoid group of death
By Joe Brewin
The balls have been picked... so now find out who's been drawn to face off in Russia next summer
The draw for the 2018 World Cup was made in Moscow's Kremlin on Friday afternoon, meaning England now know who they'll be squaring off with in Russia next summer.
Gareth Southgate's side will face Belgium, Tunisia and Panama in Group G, playing matches in Volgograd, Nizhny Novgorod and Kaliningrad respectively.
FACT
The Three Lions' last World Cup appearance against Belgium was Italia 90's extra-time 1-0 victory
Southgate had confirmed pre-draw that England would be based in the eastern Russian village of Repino – around 30 miles from St Petersburg – come what may.
England face Tunisia first on June 18, and will play the runners-up of Group H if they're successful in topping the pile.
- June 18 Tunisia vs England, Volgograd
- June 24 England vs Panama, Nizhny Novgorod
- June 28 England vs Belgium, Kaliningrad
Elsewhere, Portugal and Spain clash in the first game of Group B; Argentina will play Nigeria for the fifth World Cup in six in a tasty-looking Group D; while Group H looks the most open with Poland as top seeds.
Russia will face Saudi Arabia in the opening game in Moscow on June 14.
Group stage draw in full:
Group A: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay
FACT
England last played Tunisia at France 98 – a 2-0 group win in which Gareth Southgate played
Group B: Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran
Group C: France, Australia, Peru, Denmark
Group D: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria
Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia
Group F: Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea
Group G: Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England
Group H: Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan
