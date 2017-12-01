World Cup draw in full: England get Belgium – and avoid group of death

The draw for the 2018 World Cup was made in Moscow's Kremlin on Friday afternoon, meaning England now know who they'll be squaring off with in Russia next summer.

Gareth Southgate's side will face Belgium, Tunisia and Panama in Group G, playing matches in Volgograd, Nizhny Novgorod and Kaliningrad respectively.

FACT The Three Lions' last World Cup appearance against Belgium was Italia 90's extra-time 1-0 victory

Southgate had confirmed pre-draw that England would be based in the eastern Russian village of Repino – around 30 miles from St Petersburg – come what may.

England face Tunisia first on June 18, and will play the runners-up of Group H if they're successful in topping the pile.

June 18 Tunisia vs England, Volgograd

Tunisia vs England, Volgograd June 24 England vs Panama, Nizhny Novgorod

England vs Panama, Nizhny Novgorod June 28 England vs Belgium, Kaliningrad

Elsewhere, Portugal and Spain clash in the first game of Group B; Argentina will play Nigeria for the fifth World Cup in six in a tasty-looking Group D; while Group H looks the most open with Poland as top seeds.

Russia will face Saudi Arabia in the opening game in Moscow on June 14.

Group stage draw in full:

Group A: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay

FACT England last played Tunisia at France 98 – a 2-0 group win in which Gareth Southgate played

Group B: Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran

Group C: France, Australia, Peru, Denmark

Group D: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria

Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia

Group F: Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea

Group G: Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England

Group H: Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan

