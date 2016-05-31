World Cup Qualifying Review: New Zealand march on

New Zealand beat Vanuatu 5-0 to make it two wins from as many games in Group B of the 2016 OFC Nations Cup, which doubles as the second stage of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

Chris Wood opened the scoring after just five minutes following a long throw from Bill Tuiloma, before Wood struck again just seconds later after a defensive howler from the Vanuatu back line.

Michael McGlinchey then fired home a free-kick after Wood was forced off with an injury to effectively put the match to bed, with Rory Fallon and Kosta Barbarouses also adding their names to the scoresheet before the half-time whistle to make it 5-0.

The result guarantees the All Whites a place in the next round of World Cup qualifying.

Fiji bounced back from their 3-1 loss against New Zealand with a 1-0 win over Solomon Islands to keep their chances alive.

Roy Krishna got the only goal of the game when he netted a penalty with five minutes left on the clock.

The winner of the tournament will represent Oceania in the Confederations Cup in 2017, while the three other best-placed teams of the two groups will advance to round three of the World Cup preliminaries.