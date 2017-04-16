Worst in a decade: Chelsea fail to record shot on target in humbling Man Utd defeat

Chelsea failed to produce a shot on target in a Premier League match for the first time in a decade in Sunday's 2-0 away defeat to Manchester United.

The Blues went down to a meek loss at Old Trafford that blew the title race wide open, with closest rivals Tottenham remaining four points behind with six matches to play.

Antonio Conte's men did not hit the target once in the match, as none of their five attempts tested United goalkeeper David de Gea during a miserable day at the office.

The last time Chelsea failed to hit the target in a league game was September 2007, when Avram Grant was at the helm for a 2-0 loss to – you guessed it – Manchester United.