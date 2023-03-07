Wout Weghorst explains why he touched 'This Is Anfield' sign after Manchester United fan backlash

Weghorst's pre-match antics didn't go down too well with Manchester United supporters

Manchester United (opens in new tab) striker Wout Weghorst has revealed why he touched Liverpool (opens in new tab)'s iconic 'This Is Anfield' sign ahead of Sunday's 7-0 eviscertaion by the Reds.

Footage surfaced on social media of the Dutchman tapping the famous tunnel motif – something you normally only see Liverpool players doing, for luck.

Well, if the humiliating result is anything to, the action has the opposite effect on visiting players – although Weghorst insists that he had a good reason for breaking with tradition: apparently, it was to unsettle Reds defender and Netherlands teammate Virgil van Dijk.

Reacting to inevitable criticism from United fans, the 30-year-old – who's on loan from Burnley until the end of the season – wrote on his Instagram (opens in new tab) story:

"Normally, I never react on media topics, but for this one it's worth it because you amazing United fans are so important to me. So I just want to clarify the video that is doing the rounds.

"From the [Netherlands] national team, I know that Virgil always touches the sign, and I went to stop him touching it to try and wind him up before the game.

"As a child, I always supported FC Twente, and as a proud player now for Manchester United, my dedication to this incredible club can never be questioned.

"Sunday was a terrible day for all of us; we are putting everything into making it right in the next weeks. We will bounce back together and achieve our aims this season!"

United are back in action on Thursday night as they host Real Betis in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie, before entertaining Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.