Wow! The best football boots for strikers have just been slashed by £110 for Black Friday

Attention all strikers in the market for the best football boots this Black Friday: the Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Superfly IX Elite is on sale.

This has been the archetypal lightweight boot model for two decades now, and the incarnation is more of the brilliant same. Now, the stealthy black version, with flashes of smokey grey, has received a humungous £110 discount at Pro:Direct.

With so many amazing Black Friday deals for football fans – particularly Black Friday deals on football boots – this looks to be one of the best so far.

We've road tested these very recently and found an insanely lightweight boot, perfect for speedsters on the grass. I genuinely believe these are as good as anything Nike have ever put their name to.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Beth Mead all agree, with the trio all lacing up the boots session-after-session, game-after-game.

Originally a whopping £250, the Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Superfly IX Elite is now just £140.

"Aside from looking drop dead gorgeous, the Air Zoom Superfly IX is among the lightest boots on the market and offer unbeatable traction – making them ideal for speedy attacking players." We reported after our testing day. "The almost sticky skin on the upper is designed to assist with your touch, passing and shooting, while also offering decent protection".

Basically, they're tighter, sleeker and more durable than ever before. Oh, and now cheaper. Thanks Pro Direct!

Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Superfly IX Elite Black

Was £250 Now £140

So light, that if Fergie had pinged one at Beckham's eyebrow, you'd be hard pushed to imagine they'd leave so much as a scratch. They're designed for speed and close-ball control, and that's obvious the moment you take them out of the box. Fleet-footed strikers will leave defenders trailing in their wake wearing these.

