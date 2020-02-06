Wright hoping Hibs showdown can help BSC Glasgow find a way back home

BSC Glasgow do not have a ground to call their own but assistant boss Frazer Wright believes Sunday’s William Hill Scottish Cup clash with Hibernian could help put the club back on the map.

The Lowland League side host Jack Ross’ Ladbrokes Premiership outfit this weekend but will stage the fifth-round tie at Alloa’s Indodrill Stadium.

Ground-sharing with a side based 35 miles from their traditional base in Glasgow’s west end has hardly been a money-spinner, with crowds seldom reaching three figures.

But a combination of 2,000 Hibs fans coming through the turnstiles and a live TV financial windfall should prove to be a huge boost to the BSC coffers this weekend.

And Wright hopes the funds will help the club find somewhere to call home.

The former Kilmarnock and St Johnstone defender, speaking at a William Hill media event, told the PA news agency: “The income from this game could be massive.

“We usually get 50 to 100 people at our games so the fact we’ve got so many Hibs fans coming has been a bit of an eye opener for the club.

“We didn’t even have a ticketing system in place until last week.

“But it will be massively beneficial for the whole infrastructure and help put us back on the map.

“We’ve not got a stadium in Glasgow at the minute. That’s down to politics but hopefully we can get back to the city soon.

“It’s something we definitely need to address if we’re to grow. Against East Kilbride in the last round we had 300 fans travel with us because it was local.

“If we can get back to Glasgow hopefully we can build up our fan base.

“I know we’ve been trying to find a ground but you need to adhere to certain rules and it’s tough. Some clubs do not want to share.

“But if we get our own windfall hopefully it could give us the option to finally get somewhere to call our own.”

Wright was a late bloomer as a professional player, only moving full-time aged 24 after starting his career with Stranraer.

But he fought his way to the top and was part of the Saints side which lifted the cup in 2014.

He admits that seemed a remote possibility when he started out but wants the BSC players to dream big this weekend.

“We’re under no illusions it’s going to be a hard game,” he said. “We’ll go out with a game plan and you never know, the romance of the cup might strike again.

“Winning the cup was brilliant. The party went on for days but I made the decision not to get too drunk so I could take it all in.

“I took five minutes on the pitch after the match to remember as much as I could because I knew at the age I was, it’d probably be my last chance to experience something like that.

“The message to our boys is that they can do something similar. We’ve got a few boys who have got a good chance to improve and hopefully we can help them.

“I’ve told them I was part-time until 24 before getting my move so when you get that chance, you have to take it.

“If we manage to get a win on Sunday it will be something to tell the grandkids about. ‘You were part of a Lowland League side who toppled a team from the Premiership’.”