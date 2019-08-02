Wright reckons Celtic will be ready for season kick-off

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright does not expect Celtic to be ruffled by their European exertions on flag day.

The Northern Irishman’s team provide the opposition as the Hoops prepare to mark their eighth successive title when they unfurl the league flag on Saturday.

Neil Lennon’s team have clocked up the miles already this summer with long flights to Sarajevo and Tallinn at the start of their Champions League bid.

But Wright knows Saints are facing a team which are well used to fighting on multiple fronts.

He told his club’s official website: “They’ve been champions for the past eight seasons so they’re well used to what goes on for flag day.

“European games are also something they’re used to recovering from so I don’t think that will play much part in the outcome of tomorrow’s match.

“It’s all about ourselves and what we do out there. Hopefully we come up with the right system, the players execute it well and we make it a very difficult afternoon for Celtic.

“I’m really looking forward to the game.

“Training has been really good this week and we need to take that into the game tomorrow because it’s going to be a difficult one.

“There’s always a great deal of excitement going into the first league game of the season. We’ve just been unfortunate that we’re away from home again and we’re up against the current champions!

“It’s probably the most difficult game but we have to play them at some point so why not the opening day?

“We know that we have to go out there and put in a performance. We need every player to play to the best of their ability and if we do that then we are capable of going there and getting a result.”