Wright in for stricken Spiranovic in Oz squad

Spiranovic injured his hamstring against Seoul in the Wanderers' AFC Champions League clash on Wednesday and missed Western Sydney's A-League fixture against Newcastle Jets on Saturday.

In a statement released on Sunday, Football Federation Australia confirmed the central defender, who played all but one of his country's matches as they won the Asian Cup in January, will miss Australia's friendlies against Germany and Macedonia later this month.

Spiranovic has been struggling with injuries over the past month, missing four of the Wanderers' last five league matches.

Wright has been drafted into Ange Postecoglou's squad, after playing a key role in Preston's rise to second in League One in March.

Australia will take on Germany in Kaiserslautern on March 25, while Macedonia will host Postecoglou's side in Skopje five days later.