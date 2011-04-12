Wright: Takeover means Wenger must spend

The American multi-billionaire, who already owns several sports franchises in the US, recently increased his shareholding in the North London club to more than 62 percent and confirmed his intention to complete a full takeover which could ultimately cost him £731 million.

Gunners boss Wenger has operated on a tight budget in recent years, generally preferring to sign emerging young talent for minimal fees rather than splashing out big money on established stars.

The Frenchman’s thrifty approach to the transfer market has coincided with Arsenal enduring a trophy drought which is now likely to stretch to six seasons, and Wright believes that if Kroenke makes considerable funds available to his manager this summer, Wenger will face the full wrath of Gunners fans if he fails to act.

"If Kroenke is coming in big and he's giving money to spend, if we still haven't spent any money in the next couple of years because Arsene's still doing what he's doing, then the fans will know exactly who to blame in respect of wanting to buy players and splashing out money on players," he said, writing for The Sun.

"So it will be very interesting to see Arsene's stance now that he's most probably going to have money readily available."

Wright insists he is keen to see Arsenal spend big in a bid to regain former glories, but not at the expense of his former club’s reputation.

"I'm somebody who does want Arsenal to start spending and spending vastly in the market to get back to where Arsenal were,” he said.

"But I still don't want it to happen to the detriment, like how Chelsea are viewed now. And I wouldn't like it how Manchester City are viewed, I'd hate that to happen."

