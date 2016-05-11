Xabi Alonso hopeful of making DFB-Pokal final

Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso is hopeful of recovering from a rib injury in time for the DFB-Pokal final against Borussia Dortmund on May 21.

The Spaniard picked up the knock in Bayern's 2-1 win over Ingolstadt last Saturday, a result that saw them crowned Bundesliga champions for the fourth season in succession.

Alonso was taken off at half-time and has yet to resume squad training.

The 34-year-old is likely to miss this weekend's league game against Hannover, but he remains optimistic about his chances of participating versus Dortmund in 10 days' time.

"I still have a bit of pain," Alonso told the Bayern website.

"But I hope to be fit in time for next week's final."

Alonso has been a key figure for Bayern this term, making 39 appearances in all competitions.

Arjen Robben, meanwhile, remains doubtful for the clash with Dortmund as his adductor injury again kept him off the training pitch on Wednesday.