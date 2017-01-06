Xabi Alonso not thinking about retirement, backs Kimmich as long-term successor

Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso is adamant he is not yet thinking about retirement.

The 35-year-old's contract at the Allianz Arena is due to expire at the end of the season and he has yet to agree a new deal.

Nevertheless, the former Real Madrid man is in no rush to make a final decision.

"We have got time. There is no deadline. It depends on how I feel," the midfielder said at a news conference.

"My body is okay. My head is okay. I am feeling good at the moment."

Alonso already knows who his long-term replacement at Bayern should be, though, singling out Joshua Kimmich as the man to succeed him.

"Josh is fantastic. He plays very well in any position, which is a great quality to have," the Spaniard stated.

"He will surely have a great future at this club for many, many years."

Kimmich has developed into an important first-team member at Bayern over the past 18 months and the versatile Germany international is determined to become an integral figure at the Bavarians.

"It is nice to hear how Xabi feels about me," he stated.

"In my first season nobody expected anything from me. I had joined from the second division, it was an advantage that I could only surprise people. Now I have shown something and have to assert it.

"I like playing in every position. But my long-term goal is to establish myself in one particular position."