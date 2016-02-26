Xabi Alonso rejects tax evasion talk

Xabi Alonso has rejected claims from a state prosecutor that he defrauded the Spanish tax office to the tune of €3million.

Prosecutor Jose Javier Polo asked a judge to investigate the tax affairs of Bayern Munich midfielder Alonso on Friday, claiming that his office had uncovered evidence of fraudulent activity between 2009 and 2011, while Alonso played for Real Madrid.

Alonso responded with a lengthy statement published on his official Facebook profile, with the most salient point being: "[Alonso] reiterates with absolute clarity that he has always fulfilled and continues to meet with each and every one of his tax obligations."

Last month, Barcelona defender Javier Mascherano, a former team-mate of Alonso at Liverpool, was convicted of failing to declare earnings totalling €1.5m in 2011 and 2012.

Mascherano reached a financial settlement with Spanish authorities.