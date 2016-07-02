Xavi baffled by Del Bosque's dig at Casillas

Former Spain international Xavi has voiced his surprise over Vicente del Bosque's recent comments about Iker Casillas' poor attitude during Euro 2016.

Del Bosque opted to drop Casillas for the finals in France, opting instead to give Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea the nod between the sticks.

The 65-year-old initially hailed Casillas' professionalism following his relegation to the substitutes' bench, only to hit out at the Porto man's behaviour toward the Spain staff in the aftermath of their last-16 elimination at the hands of Italy.

Xavi has questioned Del Bosque's decision to publicly criticise the former Real Madrid shot-stopper, but is confident the duo will work things out.

"I was quite surprised by Del Bosque's comments about Casillas," Barcelona and Spain legend Xavi told Deportes Cuatro.

"I obviously wasn't there, so I don't know what prompted Vicente to make these comments. Still, I think they will resolve this.

"There was no bad atmosphere during the World Cup in Brazil, but I don't know what happened in France.

"I talked about it with Iker and I am convinced they will sort this out. But I am surprised that the coach went public."