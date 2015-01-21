Xavi in Barca squad for Atletico Copa clash

Xavi is in the squad for Barcelona's Copy del Rey clash with Atletico Madrid after completing his recovery from a hamstring problem.

The midfield stalwart has been out of action for the last four games because of the problem.

However, Barcelona's official website confirmed that Xavi has been given the green to make his return at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo and defender Martin Montoya have been left out of the squad for the quarter-final first leg clash.

Meanwhile, defenders Douglas, Jeremy Mathieu and long-term absentee Thomas Vermaelen remain on the sidelines.

Xavi has made 19 appearances this season, scoring one goal.