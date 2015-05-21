Xavi: Barca will survive without me

Xavi has reassured Barcelona's supporters the club will continue to progress without him nestled in the heart of midfield.

The 35-year-old confirmed on Thursday that he will leave the Catalan giants at the end of the season to join Al Sadd in Qatar, bringing his lengthy association with Barca to an end.

Having arrived as an 11-year-old, Xavi broke into the first team in 1998 and went on to establish himself as an integral figure as Barca prospered with their tiki-taka style of play.

And he has no doubt the club will enjoy further success, pointing to the way they have coped with similar high-profile exits in the past.

"Barca will carry on winning, competing and playing well, history has shown that," he said. "We have seen big players leave before and [the club] always rebuilt and continued.

"Barca will bring through new players from inside and outside the club so I don't think they'll be a problem. Barca will continue to be a great club, no doubt about that.

"It's difficult to say who will replace me. I came in for Pep [Guardiola], that was a huge responsibility, so nobody was a successor for him and nobody will be a direct successor of me.

"The team is more important than any individual. The team have played without me this season and been fantastic. There are always going to be home-grown players at this club."