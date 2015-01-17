Xavi in contention for Deportivo clash

Barcelona midfielder Xavi is in contention to feature against Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday, but defender Jeremy Mathieu will miss out.

Xavi has not played for Barca since their 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad 12 days ago due to a calf problem.

But, after taking part in full training on Saturday, coach Luis Enrique revealed that he could play some part at the Riazor.

Neymar may also return after being rested for the second leg of Barca's Copa del Rey tie with Elche, but the Catalan club confirmed on their website that defender Mathieu will be left out as a precaution after having trouble with his Achilles.

"Neymar is fine, he can play. Xavi doesn't yet have medical green light, trained normally, we'll see tomorrow [Sunday]," Luis Enrique said.

Barca's trip to Galicia comes three days before their Copa clash with Atletico Madrid.

However, Luis Enrique insisted that his side are not looking beyond the Deportivo game.

"Only Deportivo; it’s the only match that exists right now," he added.

Barca have regularly dropped points on the road, losing to Sociedad and leaders Real Madrid while also settling for draws at Getafe and Malaga.

Yet Luis Enrique does not attach any extra significance to the prospect of a triumph at Deportivo.

He said: "No I don't think that's [playing away] something [that matters], all it means is if we lose or if we draw, it's party time for you boys [the media]."