Xavi: I would have liked to play for Manchester United

Former Barcelona star Xavi says it would have been hard to turn down Manchester United had the Premier League side made an approach for him.

The 35-year-old has spent the majority of his playing career at Barcelona, leaving the Catalan giants for Al Sadd of Qatar in May.

The World Cup and European Championship winner has since revealed that a move to Old Trafford or elsewhere in England's top flight would have been a tempting option had the right club come along at the right time.

"To be honest, the Premier League is a big attraction for any player. It's brilliant - the stadiums, the pitches, the fans and how they live football over there – it's all incredible over there," Xavi told Eurosport.

"There are many great sides like Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool. If I had to select one, it would have to be a club with a great history; maybe Manchester United or Liverpool.

"I know that there are clubs who have emerged quite recently, like Manchester City for example, but United are my favourites, historically speaking."