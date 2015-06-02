Xavi out to sign off in style at Barca

Xavi says victory in the UEFA Champions League final would represent the perfect swansong to his Barcelona career.

This season will be the legendary midfielder's last at Camp Nou, with Saturday's showdown against Juventus in Berlin his final outing after 17 years with the first team.

And the 35-year-old would love to sign off with a fourth Champions League crown.

"For me it's a spectacular end to my Barca career, but I want to end it winning," he said.

"Any minutes I play on Saturday will be extraordinary. It is a Champions League final, it's the dream end of a career.

"It is not the end of an era. I will be gone, but we have exciting young players that are here to stay and will win titles.

"Barca will continue to write history, especially with the players we have."

Andres Iniesta - Xavi's long-time midfield partner - reckons the prospect of giving his team-mate a fitting send-off is an added incentive for Barca.

Iniesta is expected to shake off a calf problem to feature and also said fans should be excited to see a potential match-up between Xavi and Juve playmaker Andrea Pirlo.

"It has already been spectacular season, but for a unique player like [Xavi] to say goodbye with victory would be wonderful," he added.

"The image of him lifting the cup would be perfect for the team, for his team-mates and his friends.

"It is a game where you don't need any extra motivation, but we hope to be able to see that image.

"For me, Xavi is number one. I have been very fortunate to have him as a friend and a team-mate.

"It has been privilege to be with him and we hope this last game will end with victory.

"Regards Pirlo, his career and the way he plays and his influence are extremely important for any player, any team in the world.

"The way he plays speaks for itself, it's going to be beautiful to watch this game and see two players who are worldwide references face each other."