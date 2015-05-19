Xavi set to leave Barca for Al Sadd, says father

Barcelona captain Xavi is to join Qatari side Al Sadd, his father has claimed.

Xavi will hold a media conference on Thursday, where it is expected he will announce his Camp Nou departure upon the expiry of his current deal in June.

The 35-year-old veteran has been heavily linked with Al Sadd in recent months, with a three-year deal said to be worth approximately €10million a season reported to be on the table.

And father Joaquin Hernandez told COPE radio in Spain: "His ultimate dream would have been to finish his football career here [at Camp Nou].

"But he is 35 years old and I think there comes a time to say 'enough' to the club.

"He was very fortunate to receive a truly impressive offer that allows him to continue to play football, to prepare as a future coach and rest a little.

"Xavi is really excited about the offer from Qatar. But it will be strange not to see him in a Barcelona shirt anymore."

The former Spain international has spent his entire career with Barca, winning eight La Liga crowns and three UEFA Champions League titles as well as two Copa del Reys and a pair of FIFA Club World Cups.