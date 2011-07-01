Xavi would welcome Fabregas 'competition'

The Arsenal captain has long been linked with a move back to his boyhood club, with reports both in England and Spain suggesting the two clubs are close to agreeing a fee for the 24-year-old.

Spain international Xavi was an integral part of the Barca side which won both La Liga and the Champions League last season, and insists he would be happy should his compatriot arrive at Camp Nou.

"Competition is always good and Cesc is an extraordinary footballer," Xavi told As. "If he comes, it will be to help out."

But Xavi was quick to downplay comparisons between himself and Fabregas, having suffered similar treatment when he first broke into the Barcelona side.

"They put that label on me of being a replacement for Pep Guardiola and it wasn't fun at all."

The World Cup winner endured a slow start to 2010/11, having been hampered by an Achilles problem, but he insists he'll be fit and raring to go by the start of the coming campaign.

"I feel good physically, I'm very motivated and content. Last year I suffered some tendonitis in the Achilles, but I'm over that.

"I'll try to start off as best I can and at the highest level."