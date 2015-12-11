Xhaka has quality to succeed at Bayern - Hitzfeld

Ottmar Hitzfeld believes Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Granit Xhaka has the quality to be a success at Bayern Munich.

Xhaka has long been linked with a move to the Allianz Arena but Bayern's sporting director Matthias Sammer said earlier this week he was surprised by the "directness" of the reports.

Across two spells as Bayern coach, Hitzfeld won the Bundesliga five times and the DFB-Pokal on three occasions as well as tasting Champions League glory in 2001.

He also has experience of coaching 23-year-old Xhaka from his spell as Switzerland boss, which came to an end following last year's World Cup.

Hitzfeld told Blick: "Bayern need players with a strong self-confidence. Xhaka certainly has the quality to prevail at Bayern.

"I am convinced that he still has a great career ahead of him. He is a leader, a player who is responsible and self-confident.

"Xabi Alonso is not getting any younger, it is logical that he will no longer play in one or two years. Bayern has a need for players at that position. [Arturo] Vidal is not the playmaker and [Bastian] Schweinsteiger is now at United."