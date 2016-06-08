Xhaka: Wenger promised me paradise at Arsenal

Granit Xhaka has revealed Arsene Wenger convinced him to leave Borussia Monchengladbach for Arsenal by promising him "paradise" at the Emirates Stadium.

The 23-year-old recently signed a long-term contract with Arsenal to complete his big-money move and he has made it clear the presence of Wenger played a huge role in his decision.

"It was madness to speak to Wenger. He is a legend for me, he has always been a legend in my eyes," Xhaka told Sport Bild.

"And then all of a sudden he's on the phone and tells me he wants to sign me.

"He told me to come to Arsenal if I wanted to enjoy playing football and said Arsenal is like paradise."

The Switzerland international agreed his switch to Arsenal well before the start of Euro 2016 and he is delighted he will not face any distractions during the tournament in France.

He added: "It was very important to me to complete the transfer before Euro 2016.

"I wanted to have a clear mind during the tournament. I didn't want agents or clubs distracting me.

"I am delighted everything has been sorted now."